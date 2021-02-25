Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

