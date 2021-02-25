CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $187.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

