CI Investments Inc. Buys 26,058 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Safehold worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $31,569,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

