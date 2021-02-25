CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,676 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

