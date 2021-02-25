CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,676 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

