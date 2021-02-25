CI Investments Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 556.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

