CI Investments Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 165,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

