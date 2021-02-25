CI Investments Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583,490 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,892,000 after purchasing an additional 880,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

