CI Investments Inc. Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 58,368.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Universal Display worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $216.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.