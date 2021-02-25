CI Investments Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,288 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Middleby worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after buying an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.20. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

