CI Investments Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $65.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.