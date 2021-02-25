CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

