CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Azul at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Several analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

