CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 269,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

