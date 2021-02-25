CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $273.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

