CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,095 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

