CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of A opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

