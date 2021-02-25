CI Investments Inc. Sells 71,100 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.22% of Manchester United worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MANU opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.49 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.