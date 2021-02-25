CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,089 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

NYSE MPC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $56.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

