CI Investments Inc. Takes $9.38 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $921,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,634 shares of company stock worth $19,871,830. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

