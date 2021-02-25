CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.55. 414,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,713. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

