CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 985 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

NYSE:DG opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

