CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

