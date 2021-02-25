CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 399 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

