CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,328 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

