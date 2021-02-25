CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

MCK opened at $181.29 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.