CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Illumina by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 1,703.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Illumina by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Illumina by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $461.05 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,295,600.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

