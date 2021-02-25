CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,127.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,089.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

