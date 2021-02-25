CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

