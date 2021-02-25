CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

