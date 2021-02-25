CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 7,239 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

