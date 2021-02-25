CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

