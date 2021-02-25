CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 5,018 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $220.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.