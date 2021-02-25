CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,848,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 627,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 68,462 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,516,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $104.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

