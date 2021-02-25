CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.