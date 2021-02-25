Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ciena stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

