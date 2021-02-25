Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $10,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 119,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.