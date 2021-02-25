Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of CI opened at $214.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.