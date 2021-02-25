Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Down 13.1%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 11,758,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,758,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIDM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.