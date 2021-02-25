Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 5.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.79. 4,508,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,948,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
