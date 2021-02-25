Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 5.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.79. 4,508,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,948,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

