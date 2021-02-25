Cipher Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $43,312.63 and $136,601.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00140441 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 360.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.