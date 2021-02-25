CIRCOR International (CIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CIR opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CIR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.