Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,347,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,199,873 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.83% of Cisco Systems worth $3,461,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 169,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 110,779 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 489,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,826. The company has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

