CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Sells $243,000.00 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CIT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. 912,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after acquiring an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

