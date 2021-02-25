Citigroup Boosts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $240.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

