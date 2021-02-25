Citigroup Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $230.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.62. The company had a trading volume of 546,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.70. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $224,223,000 after acquiring an additional 426,905 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 221,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,186,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

