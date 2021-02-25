Citigroup Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $140.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $113.86. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,715. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold 212,050 shares of company stock valued at $20,729,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,055,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,222,000 after buying an additional 1,004,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 21,973.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518,998 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

