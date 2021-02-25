Citigroup Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $360.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.82.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.54. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 671,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,709,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,875,000 after purchasing an additional 43,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wix.com by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,892,000 after purchasing an additional 849,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.