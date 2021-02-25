Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.05

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $20.00. Citizens shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,984 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.