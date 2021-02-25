Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.05

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $20.00. Citizens shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,984 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%.
About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
