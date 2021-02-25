Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

