City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.63. City Developments shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 5,716 shares traded.

CDEVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

